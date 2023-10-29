TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Indiscriminate targeting of Gaza people 'unacceptable', Turkish top diplomat tells US counterpart
Top diplomats also discussed issues regarding NATO’s enlargement process.
Indiscriminate targeting of Gaza people 'unacceptable', Turkish top diplomat tells US counterpart
Türkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discuss the situation in Gaza and NATO's expansion process.  / Photo: AA Archive
October 29, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed the latest developments in Gaza in a phone call, diplomatic sources said.

The two top diplomats spoke late Sunday about preventing the conflict in Gaza from spreading in the region, efforts to secure the release of hostages and the urgency of creating a humanitarian corridor as well as issues regarding NATO’s enlargement process, said the sources.

Fidan further told Blinken that the targeting of the people of Gaza without discrimination is unacceptable.

Huge loss among civilians

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since October 7, when the Palestinian resistance group Hamas carried out a cross-border attack.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 8,005, including 3,342 children, 2,062 women, and 460 elderly people, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari on announced Saturday that Israeli forces were expanding their operations and moving to the "next phase of our war against Hamas," which includes ground operations.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents are meanwhile grappling with shortages of food, water, fuel and medicine due to Israel’s blockade of the enclave.

RelatedWe will show the world that Israel is a war criminal: Türkiye's Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us