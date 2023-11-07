Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the war in Ukraine "on the basis of international law" as he hosted Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik.

The top diplomats discussed bilateral relations and regional issues during the meeting in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Tuesday, according to information obtained from diplomatic sources.

Emphasising that Israel could not establish security through violence, Fidan said: "Türkiye cannot remain silent in the face of persecution and violence against Palestinians".

He urged the international community to break its silence in the face of the persecution and atrocities committed in Gaza by Israel.

Fidan added that Türkiye was making intensive efforts to ensure a complete ceasefire as soon as possible, to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid and to take steps towards a lasting peace.

Working for peaceful end to war

"The war in Ukraine must end on the basis of international law. Türkiye is ready to host negotiations if there is a will between the parties," Fidan added.

The foreign minister emphasised Türkiye's desire for a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine on the basis of international law.

Referring to the negative effects of the prolongation of the war both at the regional and global level, Fidan stated that Türkiye would continue to do its best for the establishment of peace at the meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Aleinik.

Ankara and Minsk enjoy favourable ties, characterised by constructive dialogue between the two sides. Türkiye was the first nation to recognise the independence of Belarus, and diplomatic relations were established in 1992.