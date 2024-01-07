WORLD
Pakistan deploys warships in Arabian Sea
Extensive air surveillance also being undertaken in Arabian Sea, says Pakistan Navy.
A helicopter hovers above the vessel during the sea phase of Pakistan Navy's Multinational Exercise AMAN-21 in the northern Arabian Sea, February 15, 2021.  / Photo: Reuters
January 7, 2024

The Pakistan Navy said that it has deployed warships in the Arabian Sea following “recent maritime security incidents” in the region.

The navy said in a statement on its YouTube channel on Sunday that it is “ensuring a permanent presence in the Arabian Sea to keep our and international sea lines of communications under intense surveillance.”

“The purpose is to protect Pakistan-bound and international shipping traversing through our area. In this regard, 2-3 ships are always patrolling the areas on which Pakistan-bound and international merchant ships are plying,” it said.

“In addition, extensive air surveillance is also being undertaken to ensure the safety of international sea lines of communications passing through our maritime area.”

The deployment comes after its South Asian rival India said Friday that it has launched a naval mission in response to a hijacking attempt on a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier in the Arabian Sea.

Attack on a merchant ship

The Indian Navy said the vessel had sent a message “indicating boarding by approximately five to six unknown armed personnel on the evening of January 2, 2024.”

Earlier, there was an attack on a merchant ship off India’s western coast in the Arabian Sea.

The moves by Pakistan and India come as Yemen’s Houthi rebel group has targeted vessels in the southern Red Sea, warning that it will attack all Israel-bound ships.

It says the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

