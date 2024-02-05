WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hungary ruling party insists Swedish premier visit Budapest for NATO talks
Hungary's parliament was scheduled to meet in an extraordinary session to discuss ratification of Sweden's accession but Fidesz lawmakers boycotted the session, further delaying ratification.
Hungary ruling party insists Swedish premier visit Budapest for NATO talks
Politicians from almost all opposition parties have urged speedy ratification and condemned the governing majority for not attending Monday's session. / Photo: AP
February 5, 2024

The leader of Hungary's ruling party has said that Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson should agree to meet with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in Budapest to secure Stockholm's NATO accession.

"The ratification of Swedish NATO (membership) may take place at the beginning of the regular parliamentary session," Fidesz chief Mate Kocsis said on social media on Monday.

"But for this, the meeting of the two prime ministers in Budapest is required. If it is important for the Swedes to join, they will come here as they went to Türkiye," Kocsis added.

Earlier on Monday, Hungary's ruling party boycotted a parliament session on Sweden's NATO membership, postponing a vote by the last alliance member to approve the expansion of the alliance despite US pressure.

Hungary has maintained close ties with Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and while it has said it supports the Swedish bid in principle, it has been dragging its feet for months.

The United States has ramped up pressure on Hungary to ratify Stockholm's bid.

RelatedHungary politician flags possible delay for Sweden's NATO bid

'Time and patience are wearing thin'

On Friday, the US embassy reminded Orban in a statement that he promised to act "at the first opportunity" and "Monday's session provides him with one".

Co-chairs of the US Senate's NATO Observer Group warned that "both time and patience are wearing thin."

US Ambassador David Pressman was present in the viewing gallery during Monday's parliamentary session along with envoys from 14 other NATO countries, a US embassy spokesperson told AFP news agency.

However, the sitting was adjourned due to the lack of a quorum. Out of 199 MPs, only 51 voted on the agenda as almost all members of Orban's Fidesz-KDNP ruling coalition — except for presiding deputy speaker Sandor Lezsak — stayed away.

Waiting for a leaders' meeting

Orban also has invited Kristersson to Hungary, citing the need to "build strong mutual trust" through "more intense political dialogue".

The Swedish leader accepted the invitation but rejected the idea of "negotiations" and "demands" concerning the country's bid to join NATO.

Parliament is due to reconvene on 26 February, and ratification could take place quickly once it has received Orban's approval.

Politicians from almost all opposition parties have urged speedy ratification and condemned the governing majority for not attending Monday's session.

RelatedRatifying Sweden's NATO accession bid not 'urgent': Hungary's Orban
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us