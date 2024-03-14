Russia considers Islamophobia "an unacceptable form of racism," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Zakharova said Russia stands in solidarity with the approaches of Muslim countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on this issue.

"We stand against discrimination and harassment of Muslims on the grounds of religious affiliation as well as for ensuring religious freedoms based on respect for not only the individual but also collective rights of believers," she said.

Zakharova pledged Russia's support for a draft resolution of the Muslim countries at the UN General Assembly titled "Measures to Combat Islamophobia" dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which is celebrated every year on March 15.

"Explosion" in Islamophobia

The resolution prescribes respect for Islam as a component of the principle of cultural and religious diversity and also provides for the establishment of the mandate of the UN Special Envoy to combat this form of religious intolerance, she noted.

"Russia is a co-sponsor of the draft resolution," she said.

Last week, Zakharova slammed Islamophobia in Europe, saying it had reached an "unprecedented scale” in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

In recent days Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s shadow secretary of state for justice in the UK and one of the first Muslim women elected to the House of Commons, has sounded the alarm about an unreported "explosion" in Islamophobia, coinciding with a 365 per cent surge in anti-Muslim hate incidents across the UK in the aftermath of October 7.

More than 65 percent of Islamophobic hate crimes specifically target Muslim women, particularly those who wear the hijab or niqab, highlighting a disproportionate focus on this demographic.