WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK's new Premier Starmer: Rwanda deportation policy 'dead and buried'
Rwanda deportation policy 'dead and buried': UK's new Premier Keir Starmer
UK's new Premier Starmer: Rwanda deportation policy 'dead and buried'
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech, following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London, Britain.  / Photo: Reuters
July 7, 2024

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced in his first news conference since taking office the termination of the controversial Rwanda deportation policy introduced by the former Conservative government.

The scheme to send asylum seekers to Kigali is officially scrapped, marking a significant policy shift under the new Labour government.

Starmer emphasised his commitment to ending what he described as ineffective and inhumane immigration measures.

"The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it started. It's never been a deterrent," he said at Downing Street.

He pointed to record numbers of migrants crossing the English Channel in the first half of 2024 as evidence of the policy's failure.

"The chances were of not going and not being processed, and staying here, therefore, in paid-for accommodation for a very, very long time. It's had the complete opposite effect and I'm not prepared to continue with gimmicks that don't act as a deterrent," he added.

RelatedIs UK's 'Rwanda Plan' violating international law?

The Labour Party had pledged to halt the Rwanda deportation plan "on day one" if elected, arguing that the policy was not only ineffective but costly and inhumane.

Starmer's administration is now focused on addressing the root causes of illegal immigration and improving the UK's asylum system.

To curb Channel crossings, Starmet outlined a strategy involving the hiring of specialist investigators and utilising counter-terrorism powers to dismantle the criminal gangs facilitating the dangerous journeys.

Labour plans to redirect funds currently allocated for the Rwanda scheme toward enforcement activities. The party has proposed establishing a new “Border Security Command” to prosecute gangs operating small boat routes and enhancing security cooperation with the EU.

Additionally, Labour intends to empower police to search individuals suspected of people-smuggling and grant new powers to monitor their financial accounts.

RelatedSunak govt reportedly deports first asylum seeker from UK to Rwanda
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us