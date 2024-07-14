Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has "strongly condemned the assassination attempt" against the presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

"I strongly condemn the assassination attempt against the 45th President of the United States and presidential candidate, Mr. Donald Trump," Erdogan wrote on X on Sunday after the former president was hit in the ear in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally in the US.

Erdogan extended his heartfelt condolences to former US president Trump, his family, as well as his supporters.

"I believe that the investigation into this attack will be conducted in the most effective manner to ensure that the perpetrators and instigators are brought to justice as soon as possible, so as not to cast a shadow over the US elections and global stability," the Turkish president said.

Türkiye will stand by the friendly and allied people of the US, Erdogan added.

The 78-year-old former president was rushed off stage on Saturday with blood streaked across his face after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, while the shooter and a bystander were killed and two spectators critically injured.

The Republican candidate raised a defiant fist to the crowd as he was bundled away to safety, and said afterwards: "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

President Joe Biden, who is set to face Trump in November's deeply polarised election, said the incident was "sick" and added that there was "no place in America for this kind of violence."

Biden later spoke to Trump, the White House said.

'Assault on the will of people'

Turkish Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack, calling it an "assault on the will of the people".

"We strongly condemn the attack on the former President of the US and presidential candidate in the upcoming elections, Mr. Donald Trump, at a political rally in Pennsylvania," the ministry said in a statement on X on Sunday.

"Interference in democratic politics through violence, coups, and other illegitimate means is unacceptable. We hope that the upcoming elections in the United States will take place in a peaceful environment," the statement added.