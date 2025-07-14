Over the weekend, at least 28 Palestinians were killed as they desperately tried to access humanitarian aid, the enclave’s Health Ministry said, adding that the number of those killed at Israeli-controlled aid sites since May 27 has reached 833.

Around 5,432 have also been injured in the same period, as Israel faces mounting accusations over its targeting of civilians who had gathered to receive essential food and medical supplies.

The alarming toll follows a string of deadly incidents prompting renewed condemnation from the United Nations. UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani called the situation “unacceptable.”

Shamdasani said, “Where people are lining up for essential supplies such as food and medicine... and have a choice between being shot or being fed, this is unacceptable.”

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US- and Israeli-backed aid body, has effectively sidelined the long-standing UN-led aid coordination.

The UN has refused to cooperate with GHF, citing its alignment with Israeli military objectives.

According to TRT World’s correspondent, an Israeli drone strike on a displacement tent in Khan Younis on Monday killed two Palestinians and wounded several others.

In separate incidents, Israeli strikes also fatally killed two Palestinians seeking aid in Rafah, killed five others in Gaza City, and two more in the eastern part of the enclave.

Hamas wants the UN to take over humanitarian and aid operations, but Israel persists with the controversial GHF.

The UN aid agency has called GHF's aid distribution "an abomination" and "a death trap costing more lives than it saves."

The UN and private aid groups accuse the US and Israel of controlling who receives aid in the bombed-out enclave.