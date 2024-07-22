WORLD
4 MIN READ
Hundreds of migrants leave Mexico for US border ahead of election fears
Many in the group are driven by the fear that if former US President Donald Trump wins the election, he will fulfill his promise to close the border to asylum seekers.
Hundreds of migrants leave Mexico for US border ahead of election fears
Migrants walk along the highway through Suchiate, Chiapas state in southern Mexico, Sunday, July 21, 2024, during their journey north toward the U.S. border. / Photo: AP
July 22, 2024

Hundreds of migrants from around a dozen countries left Mexico’s southern border on foot, as they attempt to make it to the US border.

Some of the members of the group said they hoped to make it to the US border before elections are held in November because they fear that if Donald Trump wins, he will follow throughon a promise to close the border to asylum-seekers.

“We are running the risk that permits (to cross the border) might be blocked,” said Miguel Salazar, a migrant from El Salvador. He feared that a new Trump administration might stop granting appointments to migrants through CBP One, an app used by asylum seekers to enter the US legally — by getting appointments at US border posts, where they make their cases to officials.

The app only works once migrants reach Mexico City, or states in northern Mexico.

“Everyone wants to use that route” said Salazar, 37.

Tired of walking

The group left on Sunday from the southern Mexican town of Ciudad Hidalgo, next to a river that marks Mexico’s border with Guatemala.

Some said they had been waiting in Ciudad Hidalgo for weeks, for permits to travel to towns further to the north.

Migrants trying to pass through Mexico in recent years have organised large groups to try to reduce the risk of being attacked by gangs or stopped by Mexican immigration officials as they travel. But the caravans tend to break up in southern Mexico, as people get tired of walking for hundreds of miles.

Recently, Mexico has also made it more difficult for migrants to reach the US border by bus and train.

Trump's comments

Travel permits are rarely awarded to migrants who enter the country without visas and thousands of migrants have been detained by immigration officers at checkpoints in the centre and north of Mexico, and bused back to towns deep in the south of the country.

Oswaldo Reyna a 55-year-old Cuban migrant crossed from Guatemala into Mexico 45 days ago, and waited in Ciudad Hidalgo to join the new caravan announced on social media.

He criticised Trump's recent comments about migrants and how they are trying to “invade” the United States.

“We are not delinquents,” he said. “We are hard-working people who have left our country to get ahead in life because in our homeland we are suffering from many needs.”

RelatedUnstoppable migrants break through US-Mexico border, outpacing officers
SOURCE:AP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us