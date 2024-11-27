WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump picks COVID-19 lockdown critic to lead top US medical research agency
Bhattacharya, physician and economist trained at Stanford University, opposed lockdowns, vaccine mandates during COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump picks COVID-19 lockdown critic to lead top US medical research agency
Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft / Photo: Reuters
November 27, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen pandemic lockdown critic Jay Bhattacharya to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the nation’s leading medical research agency.

"Dr. Bhattacharya will work in cooperation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to direct the Nation’s Medical Research, and to make important discoveries that will improve Health, and save lives," Trump said in a statement late Tuesday.

Bhattacharya, 56, a physician and economist trained at Stanford University, had opposed lockdowns and vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On X, Bhattacharya said he is both "honored" and "humbled" by Trump's nomination to serve as the next NIH director.

"We will reform American scientific institutions so that they are worthy of trust again and will deploy the fruits of excellent science to make America healthy again!" he added.

This nomination completes Trump's top public health team ahead of his January 20 inauguration.

Early this month Trump named former rival Robert Kennedy Jr. to run the US Health Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy's questioning the efficacy and safety of vaccines and other fringe views have sparked controversy among the medical community.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us