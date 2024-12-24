Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have discussed bilateral relations, regional peace efforts, and Azerbaijan’s recent membership in the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation.

In a phone call on Tuesday, Erdogan expressed hope that Azerbaijan's inclusion in the D-8 would yield significant benefits, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

In response, Aliyev thanked Türkiye for its support in securing Azerbaijan’s membership in the organisation, established in 1997 to foster economic and social cooperation among its member states, including Türkiye, Egypt, and Indonesia.

Peace in the South Caucasus

Erdogan reiterated his commitment to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing optimism for lasting stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

He highlighted the importance of continued progress in establishing peace between the two neighbours.

Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan's dedication to achieving a durable resolution and expressed gratitude for Türkiye's unwavering support in the region.

Joint efforts in Syria

The leaders also addressed the aftermath of the December 8 fall of the Assad regime in Syria, agreeing to collaborate on efforts for Syria’s social and economic development.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of promoting stability and positive change in the war-torn country.

Türkiye has consistently emphasised collaboration with the Syrian people and the prevention of any further division or exploitation of Syria’s territory.