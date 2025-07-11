WAR ON GAZA
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
Albanese, a vocal critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, said the sanctions could restrict her movement and deter others from engaging with her.
Albanese said she now faces asset freezes and potential travel restrictions. / AP
July 11, 2025

The top United Nations expert on Palestinian rights said that the United States’ decision to place her under sanctions could have a "chilling effect" on people who engage with her and restrict her movements, but that she planned to continue her work.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Francesca Albanese would be added to the US sanctions list for her actions, which he described as prompting illegitimate prosecutions of Israelis at the International Criminal Court.

Albanese said she now faces asset freezes and potential travel restrictions, warning that the US decision could set a "dangerous" precedent for human rights defenders worldwide.

"There are no red lines anymore ... It is scary," she told Reuters via video link from Bosnia, where she was attending events for the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide.

"It might block me from moving around. It will have a chilling effect on people normally engaging with me because for American citizens or for green card holders, this is going to be extremely problematic."

"My plans are to continue what I've been doing," she added.

The White House was not immediately available for comment.

‘Genocidal campaign’

The UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories is one of dozens of experts appointed by the 47-member UN Human Rights Council to report on specific global issues.

Albanese, an Italian lawyer and academic, has been a vocal critic of Israel's brutal treatment of Palestinians.

She recently published a report calling on states at the UN Council to impose an arms embargo and cut off trade and financial ties with Israel, while accusing the US ally of waging a "genocidal campaign" in Gaza.

Israel's mission in Geneva said the report was "legally groundless, defamatory and a flagrant abuse of her office."

The UN Human Rights office confirmed on Friday that Albanese is the first special rapporteur to be sanctioned and called for the decision to be reversed. The European Union said it "deeply regrets" the US decision. Rights defenders have also rallied to her defence.

Israel has faced accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice and of war crimes at the ICC over its military assault on Gaza.

SOURCE:Reuters
