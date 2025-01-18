TÜRKİYE
Turkish soldiers provide sniper training to Kosovo security forces
Training held under collaboration with Turkish military to improve crisis management, civil defence, emergency response readiness, says Kosovo Security Force.
Since 1999, Turkish troops have supported KFOR missions and contributed to the KSF’s development. / Photo: AA
January 18, 2025

Turkish soldiers serving in NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) have provided the Balkan nation's security personnel with sniper shooting training to improve their operational capabilities.

The Kosovo Security Force (KSF) statement said on Saturday that the training was conducted as part of collaboration with the Turkish Armed Forces to improve their readiness for crisis management operations, civil defence, and emergency response.

Established in 2009, the KSF began transitioning into armed forces in 2018, a process expected to take 10 years.

Since 1999, Turkish troops have supported KFOR missions and contributed to the KSF’s development, with many Turkish-made weapons in the KSF’s inventory.

In December 2024, Kosovo’s government signed an agreement with Turkish defence company MKE to establish a factory for producing ammunition of various calibers, expected to begin operations soon.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
