WORLD
2 MIN READ
Comoros heads to polls in second round of parliamentary elections
The first round of the elections was boycotted by the main opposition party, Juwa, which claimed the vote lacked transparency and was a "farce."
Comoros heads to polls in second round of parliamentary elections
Results are expected over the course of the week, according to electoral commission officials. / Photo: AA
February 16, 2025

At least 340,000 registered voters have begun voting in the second round of parliamentary elections in the Indian Ocean nation of Comoros to elect members of its 33-seat parliament.

Polls opened on Sunday at 0500 GMT, and voting will continue until 1300 GMT.

The Supreme Court cleared 100 candidates to participate in the elections.

Results are expected over the course of the week, according to electoral commission officials.

The first round of the elections took place on January 12, but was boycotted by the main opposition party, Juwa, which claimed the vote lacked transparency and was a "farce."

According to the Independent National Election Commission, the ruling party Convention for the Renewal of the Comoros won 28 of the 33 seats.

Comoros, home to 850,000 people, is an archipelago of three islands off the coast of Africa near Madagascar. It has been beset by a series of military coups since gaining independence from France in 1975.

Its current President Azali Assoumani has been in power since 2016. He extended his time in office through a constitutional referendum in 2018 that removed presidential term limits.​​​​​​​

RelatedCFA Franc: The ‘colonial currency’ keeping 14 African nations on a leash
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us