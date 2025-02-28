Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye and North Macedonia, both NATO allies, have developed a strong relationship over the past 30 years, "as strong as the Stone Bridge in Skopje."

"Today, we continue our efforts with the belief that the Balkans should be a region for cooperation and development, not competition," he said at a joint press conference with North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in Istanbul on Friday.

The Stone Bridge across the Vardar River in Skopje was built by Ottoman Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror.

Erdogan highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties.

The two leaders also signed a joint political declaration establishing the High-Level Cooperation Council between their countries. The Turkish president expressed his intention to visit Skopje for the first meeting of the newly established body.

Efforts to double trade volume

Erdogan said their discussions focused on deepening commercial and economic relations, adding that Turkish companies are successfully operating in sectors such as banking, healthcare, education, tourism, and renewable energy in North Macedonia, with investments nearing $2 billion.

The Turkish president also emphasised efforts to double trade volume, which reached nearly $1 billion last year, in the first phase.

He said that updating the free trade agreement would further support these goals.

The two leaders also discussed military relations and defence industry projects, with Erdogan recalling that Türkiye was one of the first countries to recognise North Macedonia’s independence in 1991.

Türkiye is the "most important" economic and trade ally of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski said.

Mickoski said it was his first visit to Türkiye and he was satisfied. Mickoski, expressing that Türkiye and his country share common cultural ties, said his meeting with Erdogan was a confirmation of the strategic cooperation between the two countries.

High-Level Cooperation Council Mechanism

Mickoski said the two countries also cooperate in the fields of education, culture, and security.

The High-Level Cooperation Council Mechanism is an important step for collaboration, Mickoski said, adding that relations between the two states are "very good."

"Turks living in our country are very important because they form the foundation of this cooperation. On the other hand, the Macedonians living in Türkiye are also very important to us," he said.

Mickoski said "Erdogan is my friend" and expressed his belief that the existing bilateral collaboration will continue.

Erdogan acknowledged the significant role of the Turkish community in North Macedonia in strengthening ties between the two countries.

Erdogan also reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to fighting against FETO terror group, which seeks to undermine the friendship between the nations.

The two leaders also touched on global and regional issues, including Ukraine and Gaza.

"We exchanged views on these issues and emphasised our support for the ongoing peace talks in Ukraine and reaffirmed our joint commitment to a two-state solution for the liberation of Palestine," he said.