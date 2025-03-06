Three Palestinians, including two children, were reported injured during raids conducted by Israeli forces Wednesday night in the Rihiyye and Qusra areas of the occupied West Bank.

According to a statement from the Palestinian Red Crescent, a 14-year-old child was hospitalised after being shot in the leg with live ammunition during an Israeli raid in the Rihiyye area, south of Hebron city in the southern West Bank.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army raided many homes in the an-Nejjar and al-Hallaq neighborhoods of the Rihiyye village.

They also reported that the Israeli forces fired sound bombs in the center of the village and opened fire with live ammunition.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that Israeli forces opened fire during a raid in the northern West Bank town of Qusra, severely wounding a young girl in the head.

She was transferred to Rafidia State Hospital for treatment.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA also reported that during the same raid, a 20-year-old Palestinian woman was injured in the head by a live bullet and was hospitalised for treatment.

The report further stated that Israeli forces used live ammunition and fired toxic gas bombs during the raid on Qusra, sparking clashes in the area.