The United Nations has warned that humanitarian supplies in Gaza continue to dwindle, with no cargo entering the enclave in more than three weeks because of Israeli restrictions.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference that "most attempts by humanitarian organisations to coordinate access with Israeli authorities in Gaza are being denied."

"OCHA also warns that supplies continue to dwindle, with no cargo having entered Gaza in over three weeks," he said.

He emphasised that the denials are preventing aid workers from performing critical tasks, including retrieving supplies stranded at the border and delivering fuel to bakeries.

"Yesterday, five out of seven attempts to coordinate humanitarian access with Israeli authorities were denied. Today, six out of nine were rejected," Dujarric said.

He noted that at least 220 temporary learning spaces in Gaza remain closed, affecting more than 60,000 children.

"Public schools will remain closed for in-person classes until at least the end of Ramadan due to the renewed escalation of hostilities," he added.,

Targeting journalists

Asked about Israel assassinating a journalist from the Qatari television station, Al Jazeera, in Gaza, whom Israel accused of being a Hamas member, Dujarric said, "It’s another example of competing stories, competing narratives. I think one way to solve that would be to allow more journalists into Gaza."

At least 208 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 2023, according to the Gaza Media Office.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza on March 18, killing nearly 800 people, injuring over 1,600, and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,100 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,700 have been injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.