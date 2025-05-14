TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s imprint on Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye's imprint on Russia-Ukraine peace talks
March 10, 2022

Antalya meeting

March 10, 2022 – Türkiye hosted the first high-level talks between Russian FM Lavrov and Ukraine’s then-FM Kuleba on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. It marked a rare moment of direct diplomacy early in the conflict.

Istanbul talks

March 28–30, 2022 – Delegations from Russia and Ukraine met in Istanbul and reached a draft peace agreement. However, Kiev later withdrew from the process, which led to a pause in progress toward a negotiated settlement.

Black Sea grain deal

July 2022 – Türkiye brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the export of grain and fertilisers from Ukrainian ports amid the war. The deal helped ship over 33 million tonnes of grain, easing fears of a global food crisis. Russia suspended its participation in July 2023.

Prisoner exchange

September 2022 – Türkiye and Saudi Arabia jointly mediated a major prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, securing the release of hundreds of detainees in one of the most significant humanitarian breakthroughs of the war.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul

May 15, 2025: After Russian President Putin proposed holding “direct talks” in Türkiye, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said he is preparing to meet him — though Moscow has yet to confirm its delegation. 

Meanwhile, US President Trump, currently on a Middle East tour, said he is open to attending the potential peace talks in Türkiye.

