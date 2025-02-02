POLITICS
Egypt has 'clear vision' to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians
"We have a clear vision for rebuilding Gaza without any citizen leaving his land," Egypt’s foreign minister says.
February 2, 2025

Egypt said that it has a “clear vision” regarding the reconstruction of war-torn Gaza without displacing Palestinians from the territory.

"The Egyptian efforts regarding Gaza are ongoing and will not stop with regard to implementing the specific requirements of the ceasefire agreement in its three stages,” Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told on Sunday during a news conference in Cairo with his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

"We have a clear vision for rebuilding Gaza without any citizen leaving his land," he added.

US President Donald Trump suggested last weekend that Palestinians in Gaza should be relocated to Egypt and Jordan, calling the enclave a “demolition site” after Israel’s war. His proposal, however, was vehemently rejected by Cairo and Amman.

A six-nation Arab ministerial meeting in Cairo on Saturday firmly rejected Palestinian displacement from Gaza and renewed calls for implementing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump's proposal came after a ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed nearly 47,500 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 111,000 since October 7, 2023.

The Red Sea

The top Egyptian diplomat said there is no justification for military escalation in the Red Sea after the Gaza ceasefire.

"We stress the need to enhance the security of the Red Sea and freedom of maritime navigation, and we reject any military presence of any country that does not border the Red Sea," he added.

Tension has begun to ease in the Red Sea after the Gaza ceasefire deal. During the Gaza war, Yemen’s Houthi group carried out drone and missile attacks on Israeli cargo ships or ones linked with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea in a show of support for the Palestinian enclave.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi met early Sunday with the Djiboutian foreign minister to discuss bilateral cooperation and the latest developments in Somalia and the Red Sea region, the presidency said in a statement.

Tension escalated between Ethiopia and Somalia originated in January 2024, when Addis Ababa signed an agreement with Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland to use the Red Sea port of Berbera. Since then, Türkiye has actively mediated to ease tensions between the two nations.

Egypt and Ethiopia are already locked in a decade-long dispute over the construction of a dam project on the Nile River, which Cairo fears will drastically reduce its share from the Nile water. Ethiopia says that the dam is vital for its development process.

