At least 68 people were killed and 47 others injured in US air strikes on a shelter for African migrants in Yemen’s northern Saada province, Houthis said on Monday.

The Houthi-run Interior Ministry said the attacks targeted a shelter centre housing 115 migrants from African nationalities.

It said the targeted shelter is supervised by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), calling the US strikes “a full-fledged war crime”.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV published footage showing wide destruction at the bombed site, along with evacuations of injured people to hospitals.

According to the broadcaster, one of the US missiles didn't explode and is being dealt with by expert teams.

There was no immediate US comment on the report.

Each year, tens of thousands of migrants brave the Eastern Route from the Horn of Africa, seeking to escape conflict, natural disasters and poor economic prospects by sailing across the Red Sea toward the Gulf.

Many hope for employment as labourers or domestic workers in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab countries, though they face a perilous journey through war-torn Yemen.

‘Decisive and powerful military action’

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it will not reveal specific details about its operations in Yemen.

"To preserve operational security, we have intentionally limited disclosing details of our ongoing or future operations. We are very deliberate in our operational approach but will not reveal specifics about what we've done or what we will do," it said in a statement on Sunday.

The US has carried out more than 1,200 air strikes in Yemen since March 15, killing more than 225 civilians and injuring over 430, mostly women and children, according to data provided by Houthis that excludes losses among their forces.

US President Donald Trump said last month that he had ordered “decisive and powerful military action” against Houthis and later threatened to “completely annihilate them”.

Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 52,000 people have been killed in a brutal Israeli assault for more than 19 months.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas but resumed them after Israel renewed air strikes on Gaza last month.