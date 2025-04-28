ISLAMOPHOBIA
French mosque murder suspect held in Italy
Public prosecutor says the suspect turned himself at an Italian police station.
French police searching for the suspect of a fatal stabbing in a mosque. The suspect turned himself in last night in Italy, according to French prosecutor Abdelkrim Grini. / AFP
April 28, 2025

The man suspected of stabbing a Muslim to death in a mosque in southern France has given himself up at a police station in Italy, a French prosecutor announced Monday.

“This is very satisfying for me as a prosecutor. Faced with the effectiveness of the measures put in place, the suspect had no option but to hand himself in – and that is the best thing he could have done,” said Abdelkrim Grini, the prosecutor of the southern city of Ales, who is in charge of the case.

TRT Global - Outrage grows after deadly mosque attack in France

French authorities announce tighter security at mosques after deadly attack

The public prosecutor told BFM TV: “I can confirm that the alleged perpetrator did indeed go to an Italian police station, near Florence, last night at around 11-11.30pm.” “We knew he had left France ... It was only a matter of time before we got our hands on him,” he added.

Commenting on the motivation for the attack, Grini said: “The anti-Muslim motivation is the preferred lead (...) but there are also elements in the investigation that suggest there were other motivations for carrying the act ... perhaps a fascination with death, to be considered as a serial killer.”

French politicians on Sunday condemned the attack, which was captured on video and published on Snapchat.

France, a country that prides itself on its homegrown secularism known as “laicite”, has the largest Muslim population in Europe, numbering more than 6 million and making up around 10 percent of the country’s population.

SOURCE:AFP
