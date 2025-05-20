WORLD
2 min read
EU lifts sanctions on Syria to support post-war rebuilding
Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani says the European Union's decision would bolster Syria's security and stability.
EU lifts sanctions on Syria to support post-war rebuilding
Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. / AP
16 hours ago

The European Union has decided to lift its economic sanctions on Syria to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country after over a decade of civil war, the bloc’s foreign policy chief announced.

"Today, we took the decision to lift our economic sanctions on Syria. We want to help the Syrian people rebuild a new, inclusive and peaceful Syria," Kaja Kallas said on X on Tuesday.

"The EU has always stood by Syrians throughout the last 14 years – and will keep doing so," she added.

Bashar Assad, Syrian regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed Al Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.

Syria's Foreign Minister Assad al Shaibani thanked the European Union for lifting its economic sanctions on his country.

Shaibani said in a post on X that the EU decision would bolster Syria's security and stability.

TRT Global - Syria sweeps Assad remnants in combing operations

Intense clashes erupted between Syrian government forces and remnants of the ousted Assad regime after they targeted hospitals in the northwestern city of Latakia.

🔗

US support

Meanwhile, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington supports efforts to help the new Syrian government succeed, warning that failure could lead to war and regional instability.

“We want to help that government succeed, because the alternative is full-scale civil war and chaos, which would, of course, destabilise the entire region,” Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He added that US officials, including embassy staff in Türkiye, would coordinate with local partners to assess Syria’s needs, especially on the kind of aid they need for law enforcement.

“When Syria is unstable, the region becomes unstable,” said Rubio.

He said lifting sanctions could enable neighbouring countries to support the Syrian government in building governance mechanisms.

TRT Global - Syria writing new history but faces long road ahead: Ahmed Alsharaa

Syrians across the country mark their first Eid al Fitr since the ouster of Bashar al Assad.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us