WORLD
2 min read
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Rwandan President Kagame told African leaders at the security conference that outsourcing security has failed and local solutions must now take priority.
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Kagame calls for alignment of political will and technical skill. / Reuters
May 20, 2025

The first International Security Conference on Africa (ISCA) opened Monday in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, with President Paul Kagame calling the forum “long overdue” and urging African-led responses to the continent’s security challenges.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kagame said that Africa’s future “cannot be outsourced” and stressed the importance of the continent taking responsibility for its own peace and stability.

He said African security has long been treated as a “burden to be managed by others,” often without adequate regional input or understanding of local context.

“This approach has failed to deliver both for Africa and for the world,” he said.

Kagame described the forum as a “deliberate effort to change both the narrative and the substance” of Africa’s role in global security discussions.

He urged African states to act as credible and capable partners in addressing security issues, warning that neglecting this responsibility “allows others to step in, leading to a loss of credibility and control.”

Kagame called for stronger regional institutions, including the African Union and its Peace and Security Council, to lead on managing the continent’s shared security priorities.

“The key to overcoming security challenges lies in our ability to produce our own solutions,” he said, adding the conference should align political will with technical expertise and national interests with continental priorities.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us