Republican-controlled Texas and Democratic-run California were poised to approve new voting maps in a cutthroat struggle to tilt the outcome of next year's US midterm elections before voters even cast a ballot.

The fierce battle between the country's two largest states has been set off by President Donald Trump's drive to protect the thin Republican majority in the US House of Representatives and avoid becoming mired in Democratic investigations from 2027.

Texas fired the starting gun in a tussle that pro-democracy activists warn could spread nationwide when its state house on Wednesday approved new congressional boundaries that would likely eke out five extra Republican-friendly districts.

Its senate was scheduled to green-light the bill later on Thursday and send it to Governor Greg Abbott for a signature — just as California's assembly and senate rush to respond.

The Golden State's Governor Gavin Newsom — an early frontrunner for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination — has been pushing a map that would likely cancel out Texas by adding five Democratic seats.

Its legislature will vote on a trio of bills allowing for a special election to change the constitution, clearing the way for Newsom to replace the state's existing congressional maps through 2030.

The Texas House approved its new district boundaries after a two-week drama sparked by Democrats fleeing the state in an effort to block the vote and draw nationwide attention to the issue of partisan redistricting, known as "gerrymandering."

Redistricting usually occurs once every decade, after the latest census, and is meant to ensure better representation of citizens using the new information that the survey provides.

'Clinging to power'

The unusual mid-decade effort in Texas is expected to spark a tit-for-tat battle, potentially dragging in liberal-leaning Illinois and New York, and conservative Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Missouri.