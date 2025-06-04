WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli forces launch another military offensive in occupied West Bank amid fears of annexation
Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, at least 973 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 wounded in the occupied West Bank in attacks by the Israeli forces.
Israeli forces launch another military offensive in occupied West Bank amid fears of annexation
Israeli army launches military offensive in northern West Bank / AA
June 4, 2025

The Israeli army launched a military offensive in two Palestinian areas in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, in the latest escalation in the occupied territory, Anadolu reported.

Israeli forces pushed into the town of Tammun and the Far’a refugee camp in Tubas city amid military reinforcements on Wednesday.

Sounds of gunfire were heard as Israeli military bulldozers destroyed infrastructure and roads in the area.

The Israeli push comes amid growing concerns that Tel Aviv has set in motion the process of occupying more Palestinian territory.

Israel recently announced a plan to build 22 settlements in addition to legalising internationally prohibited outposts. Experts say the move is aimed at annexing the Palestinian territory.

Several houses were raided during the raid.

Kamal Bani Odeh, the local director of the Palestinian Prisoner Society in Tubas, said nearly 10 people, including freed prisoners, were detained by the Israeli forces in Tammun and two others in the Far’a refugee camp.

Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported that dozens of settlers stormed the main entrance in the village of Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, under the protection of the Israeli forces, and performed Talmudic rituals, obstructing movement to and from the village, especially schools.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, at least 973 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 wounded in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared last July that Israel’s longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.


Explore
Judge rules Venezuelans deported to El Salvador must be allowed to challenge detention
Trump announces new travel ban on over a dozen countries
Israel signs record $14 billion in defence deals despite Gaza genocide criticism
UN Security Council members lambast US after it vetoed Gaza ceasefire resolution
US Education Department says Columbia University fails to meet accreditation standards
Freedom Flotilla’s 'Madleen' slams Israel 'threat'
EU pledges $200M to support Syria after lifting sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Bloody handprints — Manhunt on for ex-US soldier accused of murdering his three young daughters
Russia will respond to Ukraine's attacks on its airfields, Putin tells Trump
Bulgarians divided on euro after approval to join currency next year
Prestigious Irish university cuts ties with Israel over Gaza war
New lenses can grant 'super-vision' to allow night vision without goggles
Ukraine dismisses Russia's ceasefire proposal as veiled ultimatum
Pakistan 'ready but not desperate' for talks with India: top diplomat
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us