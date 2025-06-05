Madrid has transformed into a vibrant hub of global innovation and entrepreneurship with the inauguration of South Summit 2025 on June 4.

Co-organised with IE University, the 14th edition of the summit in the Spanish capital embraces the theme "In Motion”, emphasising the interconnectedness of technology, humanity, and the planet in driving purposeful innovation.

The summit, which will continue till June 6, was inaugurated by His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain.

King Felipe praised entrepreneurs for transforming the country into a European benchmark. “We are the seventh country in venture capital investment and the fourth in number of operations,” he said, calling it evidence of a dynamic and growing ecosystem.

Backed by Spain’s central government, the Community of Madrid, and the Madrid City Council, South Summit aims to reflect the growing importance of public-private collaboration in advancing innovation ecosystems.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid, an autonomous community and province, noted that start-ups reaching the final stage of the South Summit’s competition have raised more than €17.65 billion in the last 13 years — €4.26 billion of which went to companies based in Madrid.

TRT World has attended the summit alongside thousands of participants — including over 600 speakers, 150 investors, and 19 unicorn start-ups — from around the world.

The head of the organising team, Maria Benjumea, explained the summit’s theme to TRT World: “‘In Motion’ for us means growth. We launch start-ups, but they must grow — grow globally and become references in the world.”

Former Spanish astronaut and ex-minister Pedro Duque spoke about the summit’s regional significance: “This South Summit is where we in Southern Europe show that we’re just as valuable as anyone else.”

Past start-up finalists return as investors

Paul Murphy, once a South Summit finalist, is now attending as an investor from the US.

He said the summit helps bridge the gap between investments in venture capital in the US and Europe.

Europe, Murphy said, is “getting there”.

His firm looks for companies that could be “global leaders” and not just “a good company for a country or Europe only”.

For Noelia Amoedo, the event is personal.

Ten years ago, she attended the South Summit as a finalist with her AI company MediaSmart.

After selling the company, she became an advisor focused on human-centric AI and now leads Nodeom, an AI consulting company.

The summit “brings fond memories,” she told TRT World, adding this year’s theme matches the moment, with things “moving in very complex directions”.

Humanised AI is the new trend

Artificial intelligence was a dominant topic across panels — but not in the usual way. Many discussions focused on “humanised AI” and how innovation can address the climate crisis.

Investor Andy Lurling from Belgium told TRT World that they’re looking for start-ups that focus on four UN Sustainable Development Goals: health and wellbeing, quality education, sustainable cities, and climate action. For them, climate tech means solutions for urban environments.

Citing “the lots of funds” being invested to remove carbon from the environment and keep the seas clean, he said he wants to invest in companies that try to bring about systemic changes so that “we no longer need to take carbon out of the sky or clean the oceans”.

Luring highlighted some of the areas that need to be in focus to drive the desired systemic changes: water management, circular buildings, and energy transition.

King Felipe, too, addressed the challenge of AI, saying it can be “human”.

He called for building “a Spain that leads in innovation, but also in ethics; a more competitive and fairer Spain; a Spain that is not afraid of artificial intelligence, because it will know how to guide it with human intelligence”.

South Summit, which has featured more than 42,500 start-ups and produced nine unicorns during its previous editions, continues to bring together founders, investors, and institutions aiming to shape the future — with an eye on people and the planet.