US
2 min read
Trade war hits emerging markets harder than pandemic: IMF
Trump told a rally that he would double steel and aluminium tariffs to 50 percent, in a fresh escalation of his global trade war.
Trade war hits emerging markets harder than pandemic: IMF
Emerging markets were “steering through the fog” due to the unpredictability of Trump’s trade policy, Gopinath said. / Reuters
4 hours ago

The shock from trade war brings differential effects for central banks in emerging markets, in contrast with the COVID pandemic, when they could quickly ease monetary policy, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Gita Gopinath said.

In an interview with the Financial Times newspaper, the fund's first deputy managing director said the unpredictable impact of tariffs on developing economies and global markets would make the task of their central bankers harder.

"This time the challenge is going to be greater for them, compared to the pandemic," she said.

Gopinath said emerging markets were “steering through the fog” due to the unpredictability of Trump’s trade policy, making the situation even more precarious.


Trump’s unpredictable trade policy

Trump hit imports from almost every country in the world with a 10 percent baseline tariff in April, plus 25 percent duties on the steel, aluminium and car sectors.

He also unveiled steeper tariffs on dozens of countries, but has paused them until July to give space for negotiations.

The US and China last month agreed to lower tariffs temporarily after talks in Geneva, but Trump subsequently accused Beijing of violating the truce.

On Friday, Trump told a rally in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, that he would double steel and aluminium tariffs to 50 percent, in a fresh escalation of his global trade war.

While Trump believes his trade war will boost the US economy, the OECD slashed its forecast for US growth to 1.6 percent -- down from 2.2 percent in its previous outlook and the biggest revision among wealthy nations.

RelatedTRT Global - China 'firmly rejects' US claim of violating tariff deal
Explore
Judge rules Venezuelans deported to El Salvador must be allowed to challenge detention
Trump announces new travel ban on over a dozen countries
Israel signs record $14 billion in defence deals despite Gaza genocide criticism
UN Security Council members lambast US after it vetoed Gaza ceasefire resolution
US Education Department says Columbia University fails to meet accreditation standards
Freedom Flotilla’s 'Madleen' slams Israel 'threat'
EU pledges $200M to support Syria after lifting sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Bloody handprints — Manhunt on for ex-US soldier accused of murdering his three young daughters
Russia will respond to Ukraine's attacks on its airfields, Putin tells Trump
Bulgarians divided on euro after approval to join currency next year
Prestigious Irish university cuts ties with Israel over Gaza war
New lenses can grant 'super-vision' to allow night vision without goggles
Ukraine dismisses Russia's ceasefire proposal as veiled ultimatum
Pakistan 'ready but not desperate' for talks with India: top diplomat
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us