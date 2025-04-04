WORLD
3 min read
Russian missile strike kills at least 18 in Ukraine leader's home city
President Zelenskyy says Russia does not want a ceasefire.
Russian missile strike kills at least 18 in Ukraine leader's home city
Regional governor Sergiy Lysak said the number of reported casualties was "constantly increasing". / Reuters
April 4, 2025

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's home city of Kryvyi Rig killed 18 people, including six children, the Ukrainian leader said.

Sixty-one people were injured, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Sergiy Lysak said on Saturday after emergency operations were completed overnight.

The missile struck a residential area on Friday near a children's playground and wounded more than 50 people, according to the head of the city's military administration.

Unverified videos on social media appeared to show bodies lying on a street, while another showed a plume of smoke rising into the evening sky.

"It was preliminarily a ballistic missile attack. As of now, 14 people have been killed, including six children," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The rescue operation was ongoing, he added.

Regional governor Sergiy Lysak said the number of reported casualties was "constantly increasing".

"There is only one reason why this continues- Russia does not want a ceasefire, and we see it. The whole world sees it," Zelenskyy said.

"And only the world's pressure on Russia, all efforts to strengthen Ukraine, our air defence, our forces- only this will determine when the war will end."

The Ukrainian leader was born in Kryvyi Rig, which had a pre-war population of around 600,000 people.

US President Donald Trump's administration has been pushing for a speedy end to the more than three-year war, holding talks with both Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow has rejected a joint US-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional and full ceasefire, while Ukraine has accused Russia of dragging out talks with no intention of halting its offensive.

TRT Global - Russian drones target Ukraine, casualties reported

Four fatalities and 21 injuries were reported after a Russian drone attack hit Dnipro, causing large-scale destruction and fires.

🔗

'War crime'

Kryvyi Rig, in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, is about 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the front line but has regularly been targeted by Russian drones and missiles.

A previous Russian ballistic attack on the city on Wednesday killed at least four people and wounded more than a dozen others.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration, said the missile landed near a children's playground.

Five apartment buildings were damaged, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said.

He said police had blocked off the area to maintain order.

"The police are documenting the consequences of Russia's war crime and accepting statements from the victims," he added.

Social media video from the scene showed a car in flames while people could be heard shouting.

Andriy Kovalenko, a Ukrainian official tasked with countering disinformation, described the missile involved in the attack as an "Iskander".

The Iskander is a Russian ballistic missile system that can have a range of up to 500 kilometres (311 miles).

"This is a deliberate strike to kill a large number of people," Kovalenko said.

TRT Global - Putin will 'fulfil his part' of Ukraine peace deal — Trump

The Kremlin says Putin is still open to speaking with Trump over the deal, which Trump said Putin will live up to.

🔗

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us