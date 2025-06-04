TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan, Pezeshkian discuss bilateral ties over phone call
Turkish president and his Iranian counterpart vow to strengthen ties as leaders discuss regional dynamics and exchange Eid greetings.
President Erdogan and Iranian counterpart Pezeshkian discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments. / AA Archive
21 hours ago

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the conversation on Wednesday, President Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye remains committed to strengthening the institutional framework of its relationship with Iran in the coming period.

Erdogan also extended his congratulations to President Pezeshkian on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
