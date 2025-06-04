President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the conversation on Wednesday, President Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye remains committed to strengthening the institutional framework of its relationship with Iran in the coming period.

Erdogan also extended his congratulations to President Pezeshkian on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.