WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump envoy to travel to Middle East in coming days to work on Gaza Truce
The State Department says Steve Witkoff will work out either a way to extend phase one or advance to phase two.
Trump envoy to travel to Middle East in coming days to work on Gaza Truce
Israel has killed over 48,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in the blockaded enclave so far. / AP
March 3, 2025

US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff plans to return to the region in coming days to work out a way to either extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal or advance to the second phase, a State Department spokesperson has said.

"Special Envoy Witkoff plans to return to the region in the coming days to work out either a way to extend Phase I or advance to Phase II," the spokesperson said on Monday.

"The President has made clear and Secretary Rubio has repeatedly said all the hostages must be released immediately, and that includes American hostages."

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas earlier called on mediators to intervene to prevent the collapse of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement and start negotiations for the second phase of the deal.

In a televised speech, senior Hamas leader Osama Hamdan accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of sabotaging efforts to start negotiations for a second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

"We call on the international community and the UN to work to compel the occupation to return to the agreement and enter (talks for) its second phase, leading to a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of all forces, relief and shelter for our people, and the reconstruction of what the occupation has destroyed," he said.

Israeli carnage

Israel has killed over 48,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in the blockaded enclave so far.

The onslaught, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold on January 19.

Israel, however, halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Palestine’s Gaza on Sunday, hours after the expiry of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us