In tears, Palestine's UN envoy implores for end to starvation and wanton Israeli killings in Gaza
Riyad Mansour accuses Israel of trying to create an illusion of allowing aid into the blockaded enclave, while ensuring life can't be sustained there.
Mansour broke down in tears as he recalled the number of children killed since Israel violated a ceasefire in March. / United Nations
May 28, 2025

In tears, Palestine's envoy to the UN has delivered an emotional plea to the Security Council, urging immediate action to stop a "genocide" targeting Palestinian children in besieged Gaza.

Saying on Wednesday that Palestinians are "deprived of water, food, medicine for so long and hanging to life by a thread," Riyad Mansour blamed the Council for inaction.

"It is outrageous," he said. "How much more do you want?"

Mansour blamed Israel for trying to create the illusion of allowing aid into the enclave while ensuring that "life cannot actually be sustained in Gaza."

"If Israel wanted aid in, it would open the crossings and allow humanitarian aid to enter immediately and fully in coordination with the UN, including UNRWA (UN agency for Palestine refugees)," he said.

Arguing that Israel wants to displace Palestinians, Mansour said: "The true concern is how to get rid of the Palestinians by killing them, starving them, and destroying others so they have no choice but to leave if they want to live."

He also recounted the tragic case of Dr Alaa al Najjar, the doctor who lost nine of her children while she was on duty.

"If we stop this genocide before she is killed too, Dr Najjar, who was honouring her noble mission as a doctor trying to save lives, saw her children as they arrived at the hospital, their bodies burned and already dead," he said.

"She lost 9 of her 10 children, a horror and trauma the mind cannot comprehend, the heart."

'Flames, hunger devouring Palestinians'

Highlighting the suffering of children, Mansour said: "Those who are under 5 years old are not looking for life. They are looking for death because they cannot bear the pain of losing so many dear ones of their families and siblings."

Mansour broke down in tears as he recalled the number of children killed since Israel violated a ceasefire in March.

"Children are dying of starvation, the images of mothers embracing their motionless bodies, caressing their hair, talking to them, apologising to them," he said.

"I have grandchildren. I know what they mean to their families, and to see the situation of the Palestinians without us having hearts to do something is beyond the ability of any normal human being to tolerate."

He added: "Flames and hunger are devouring Palestinian children. This is why we are so outraged as Palestinians everywhere."

"I can assure you, we are rooted in Palestine more than the olive trees, the Roman ones rooted in Palestine. We will never go away. We will not wither away. We are staying in our homeland," he said.

Calling on the Security Council to act, Mansour demanded: "Do something. Stop this crime from continuing against the Palestinian people, this genocide."​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
