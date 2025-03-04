TÜRKİYE
Iranian charge d'affaires invited to Ankara over officials' allegations against Türkiye
The Charge d'affaires is invited to exchange views and to address recent remarks made by some Iranian officials regarding Türkiye, the spokesman said.
It has been observed that Iranian officials have recently been voicing more criticism in public against Türkiye, Keceli said. / AA Archive
March 4, 2025

Türkiye has invited the Iranian charge d'affaires in Ankara over allegations by some Iranian officials about Türkiye.

The Iranian charge d'affaires was invited to the Foreign Ministry to exchange views and to address those allegations, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli said on Tuesday, according to diplomatic sources.

Stressing that Turkish and Iranian officials meet regularly and exchange views, he noted that bilateral issues were also discussed during the meeting.

It has been observed that Iranian officials have recently been voicing more criticism in public against Türkiye, Keceli said, adding that a file prepared by the ministry on this issue had previously been forwarded to the Iranian side.

Critical messages

"We believe that foreign policy issues should not be used as material for domestic politics in any case.

"In this respect, we prefer to convey critical messages that need to be delivered to another country directly to their interlocutors. We have followed this path today as well.

"We highly value our relations with Iran. It is important for us to strengthen the relations between Türkiye and Iran," the Turkish official added.

