Türkiye’s Trade Ministry has announced that the “positive agenda” in trade relations with the European Union is continuing to expand, with the deepening partnership reflected in robust bilateral trade figures.

The announcement came on Wednesday after Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat met with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris, where they discussed the evolving global trade landscape and how Türkiye–EU economic ties can adapt and strengthen in response.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye urges EU to update Customs Union, ease Schengen restrictions

Dialogue to intensify in Ankara

According to the ministry, both parties agreed to convene the second meeting of the High-Level Trade Dialogue on July 1, 2025, in Ankara, with participation from the business community and civil society.

The ministerial-level mechanism aims to advance concrete cooperation proposals and resolve key trade issues, including visa-related obstacles faced by Turkish entrepreneurs in the EU’s Schengen Zone.

The agenda also covered bilateral trade priorities, developments in the Customs Union framework, and efforts to overcome mutual trade barriers — areas where notable progress has been made over the past two years.

Related TRT Global - Turkish monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8B in May: Trade minister

Strong integration yields results

The Trade Ministry emphasised the importance of coordinated action between the Turkish and EU economies amid rising global protectionism and economic uncertainty.

The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to improving economic integration and updating the Customs Union agreement, which has served as the backbone of trade between Türkiye and the EU.

Bilateral trade has grown significantly, rising 55 percent over the past five years to reach a total volume of $220 billion by the end of 2024.

In the first five months of 2025, the EU accounted for 43.5 percent of Türkiye’s exports, underscoring the bloc’s critical role as Türkiye’s largest trade partner.

The ministry noted that these efforts align with the strategic goals discussed during the December 2024 meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Ankara, signalling a renewed push toward a closer, modernised partnership.