The University of Michigan in the US is using undercover investigators to follow pro-Palestinian student protesters, according to a report released on Friday.

Students said the private investigators were hired by the university located in the city of Ann Arbor in the state of Michigan, 72.4 kilometres west of the city of Detroit, and have been following them both on and off campus, recording them on video and eavesdropping on their conversations.

According to the British daily The Guardian, student protesters also said the surveillance appears to be largely a harassment and intimidation tactic.

The undercover investigators have cursed at them, threatened them, and in one case, one of them allegedly drove a car at a student who had to jump out of the vehicle's way, they added.

Students said they have identified dozens of undercover investigators, often working in teams, and confronted them. Just like in the movies, the teams have been discovered sitting at nearby tables at cafes and bars tracking the students whenever they meet. In one case, which was recorded on video, a man who had been trailing the student faked disabilities and falsely accused the student of attempting to rob him.

The surveillance has been increasing in the wake of recent raids on students authorised by Democratic Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the FBI, students told the Guardian.

The University of Michigan did not deny the surveillance and told the daily that it had not received any complaints about the investigators.

“Any security measures in place are solely focused on maintaining a safe and secure campus environment and are never directed at individuals or groups based on their beliefs or affiliations,” the university said in a statement.

“The way that the university is now responding to student activism with a massive expansion of surveillance, through plainclothes cops, and proliferation of security cameras, is very alarming,” Henry MacKeen-Shapiro, one of the students charged with trespassing, said in an interview with the Guardian.

Students told the Guardian that evidence from the undercover investigators has been used by the university to conduct internal disciplinary hearings, with the University of Michigan spending $1.5 million on two consultants who were hired to initiate those hearings, according to attorneys for the students.

The campus rights advocacy group Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression said the use of undercover private security may be unprecedented.

“This certainly is not the best thing for a culture of free speech on campus, because it does cause a chilling effect,” Lindsie Rank, the group’s director, told the Guardian.

The University of Michigan has had several clashes with pro-Palestinian campus groups since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

In 2024, student protesters set up an encampment demanding the university divest from Israeli companies, prompting campus officials to request the attorney general to prosecute students charged with alleged crimes during the protests.

Israel, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a genocidal offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned of a looming famine among the enclave’s more than two million inhabitants.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

University protests in the US against the war in Gaza have expanded to other campuses across the country and attracted global attention. Hundreds of students and professors have been suspended for participating in these protests at different US universities.