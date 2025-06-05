US
Chad hits back at US travel ban by suspending visas for Americans
President Deby says he has instructed the government to act in accordance with the principles of reciprocity.
FILE PHOTO: Chad’s President Idriss Deby said that while Chad had no planes to offer, the country had dignity and pride. / Reuters
June 5, 2025

Chad has suspended visa issuance to US citizens after its nationals were included in a US travel ban targeting 12 countries, President Idriss Deby said in a Facebook post.

“I have instructed the government to act in accordance with the principles of reciprocity and suspend the issuance of visas to US citizens,” Deby said on Thursday.

“Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give but Chad has its dignity and pride,” Deby added.

Chad is among seven African countries on the list of 12 included in the US administration’s travel ban.

'Criminalisation'

Meanwhile, Venezuela's government has also rejected new US visa measures targeting its citizens, saying they were part of a political "campaign of stigmatisation and criminalisation".

The Venezuelan government has repeatedly warned its citizens against travel to the United States, saying in the Thursday statement that there are no minimum guarantees of respect or fair treatment for its citizens there.

