Far-right Hindutva groups in the US must be reined in as they are threatening lives and spreading hate, while perpetuating supremacist ideas and discriminatory conduct against Americans, a new report warns.

The report, titled "Hindutva in America: A Threat to Equality and Religious Pluralism", is a damning 68-page document prepared by Rutgers Law School in New Jersey.

It examines how far-right Hindu groups have capitalised on the anti-Muslim public discourse arising from the so-called "war on terror" to obtain greater acceptance of their ethnonationalist agenda.

The report states, "By couching their rhetoric within the mainstream narrative that Muslims worldwide are presumptively terrorists and violent, Hindutva organisations join the chorus of other anti-Muslim right-wing groups."

It adds that the various strands of Hindutva in the US pursue two specific objectives: the othering of Muslims as suspicious outsiders and stymying academic freedom.

Hindutva is a far-right political ideology rooted in Hindu supremacy, operating transnationally.

In India, Hindu nationalists promote ethnonationalism, envisioning a Hindu nation and marginalising religious minorities, particularly Muslims.

Hindutva differs from Hinduism, despite claims by Hindutva proponents that they represent all Hindus.

Undermining American pluralism

The Rutgers report also highlights a 2022 image showing a bulldozer in New Jersey city decorated with photos of an Indian PM Narendra Modi and India's militant monk Yogi Adityanath.

Bulldozers have become symbols of oppression in India, as authorities in many Indian states have been razing homes of Muslims despite court orders against such practices, celebrated by far-right Hindutva groups and allied media.

The report examines the structure and operation of American Hindutva groups, who it says are exploiting ordinary Americans' unfamiliarity with India and the Hindu far-right.

It highlights how Hindutva groups in the US promote Hindu nationalism, Islamophobia, whitewash history, oppose civil rights, protect caste privilege, reframe criticism as "Hinduphobia", capitalise on American culture wars, lobby politicians, and influence US foreign policy.

Hindutva proponents in the US seek to silence the voices of Indian Americans and others who disagree with their ideology, promote harmful policies favourable to India's Hindu nationalist political parties, and control knowledge about South Asia's diverse, multi-religious history, the report adds.

"In so doing, Hindutva advocates undermine American pluralism and spread hate against Muslims, Sikhs, and other minority groups within American society," the study argues.

Sanctions on Hindutva groups

The report warns of Hindutva's dangers, advising US law enforcement, politicians and civil society groups to "cease partnerships" with Hindu nationalist groups based in the US.

"Federal authorities should ensure that US groups that act as proxies of India's Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliate organisations register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act," the report recommends.

Established in 1925 and inspired by Nazism of Hitler's Germany, the RSS is a militant and volunteer paramilitary organisation and the ideological source of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The group is heavily involved in inciting communal tensions and promoting anti-minority hate and violence, notably against Muslims both in India and internationally.

"US-based Hindu nationalist groups, particularly those registered as charities, must be fully transparent about their financial links abroad, including material support originating overseas, financial resources directed overseas, and ties to foreign governments," authors of the report further recommend.

US government must "impose sanctions on or refuse entry into the United States" to persons who facilitate or provide material support for anti-minority violence in India, the report demands.

It also encourages universities to learn about Hindutva-inspired discrimination and safeguard staff and students from caste- and religion-based bias.