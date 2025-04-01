TÜRKİYE
Moscow confirms second Russia-US normalisation meeting to be held in Istanbul
Russia's Lavrov says Istanbul talks with US on Ukraine, grain deal, and diplomacy are being prepared.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. / TRT World
April 1, 2025

Russia has announced that its second meeting with the US on the normalisation of bilateral ties is set to take place in Istanbul.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not give an exact date for the meeting but pointed to President Vladimir Putin, who asked him and Defense Minister Andrey Belousov for a briefing on the progress in talks with the US on the Ukraine issue on Tuesday.

Lavrov stressed that Russia and the US are currently focused on three topics: finding a solution to the conflict in Ukraine – now dealing with a moratorium on strikes targeting energy infrastructure plus restoration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the removal of "irritants" in bilateral ties.

According to Lavrov, these "irritants" significantly impede the functioning of the Russian Embassy in Washington and the US Embassy in Moscow.

Normalisation of ties

"A meeting took place in Istanbul, and now a second meeting is being prepared. In the meantime, communication continues through phone calls and video conferences," he said. Lavrov highlighted that the "embassy issues" date back to the Barack Obama administration of 2009-2017, directly before the first term of the Trump administration.

"I refrain from making predictions, noticeable progress has been achieved, reflecting the determination of our American partners to eliminate these wholly unacceptable impediments to the smooth operation of diplomacy in each other's capitals," he said.

On February 27, Russian and US delegations met at the residence of the US Consulate General in Istanbul to discuss the operations of their respective embassies as part of bilateral efforts.

Russia deems US plans for Greenland 'serious' as rivalries rise in Arctic

Putin criticised NATO's growing focus on the region and reaffirmed Russia's readiness to defend its interests.

SOURCE:TRT World
