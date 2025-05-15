US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' TrumpUS tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South AsiaPakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Kashmir back in focus after Trump averts major India-Pakistan warKashmir back in focus after Trump averts major India-Pakistan war
Pakistan minister says fighting with India had minimal fiscal impactPakistan minister says fighting with India had minimal fiscal impact
India only paused military action against Pakistan: PM ModiIndia only paused military action against Pakistan: PM Modi
'Proud' to stop 'nuclear conflict' between India, Pakistan: Trump'Proud' to stop 'nuclear conflict' between India, Pakistan: Trump
India, Pakistan military chiefs' talks set for Monday evening, Indian army saysIndia, Pakistan military chiefs' talks set for Monday evening, Indian army says
The telephone conversation, which follows a ceasefire agreement between the nuclear-armed neighbours after four days of deadly fighting last week, was earlier scheduled to take place at noon (0630 GMT).The telephone conversation, which follows a ceasefire agreement between the nuclear-armed neighbours after four days of deadly fighting last week, was earlier scheduled to take place at noon (0630 GMT).
Military officials of India, Pakistan to discuss next steps as ceasefire holdsMilitary officials of India, Pakistan to discuss next steps as ceasefire holds
Saturday's ceasefire in the Himalayan region, announced by US President Donald Trump, followed four days of intense firing and diplomacy and pressure from Washington.Saturday's ceasefire in the Himalayan region, announced by US President Donald Trump, followed four days of intense firing and diplomacy and pressure from Washington.
Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes on Indian military sitesPakistan launches retaliatory strikes on Indian military sites
Article 370 and KashmirArticle 370 and Kashmir
Indian radicals desecrate Pakistani flagIndian radicals desecrate Pakistani flag
Indian drone crashes near Pakistan cricket stadiumIndian drone crashes near Pakistan cricket stadium
Pakistan repels Indian drone attacks across countryPakistan repels Indian drone attacks across country
Pakistan military downs Indian drones targeting nine citiesPakistan military downs Indian drones targeting nine cities
Current tensions between India and Pakistan explainedCurrent tensions between India and Pakistan explained
Trump offers to help India & Pakistan resolve tensionsTrump offers to help India & Pakistan resolve tensions
Indian air force says losses are part of combat but all pilots back homeIndian air force says losses are part of combat but all pilots back home
A Pakistani military spokesperson says that five Indian aircraft had been shot down, but the claim was not confirmed by India.A Pakistani military spokesperson says that five Indian aircraft had been shot down, but the claim was not confirmed by India.
How China built the J-10C, Pakistan’s fighter challenging India’s RafaleHow China built the J-10C, Pakistan’s fighter challenging India’s Rafale
The first and successful battle test of the fighter marks a combat milestone for what security analysts grudgingly described as a “rough equivalent to the American F-16”.The first and successful battle test of the fighter marks a combat milestone for what security analysts grudgingly described as a “rough equivalent to the American F-16”.
Pakistan launches 'Bunyan-un-Marsoos' military operation against IndiaPakistan launches 'Bunyan-un-Marsoos' military operation against India
Pakistan's military says it struck Indian Brahmos missile storage facility and airbases in Pathankot and Udhampur in India-administered Kashmir.Pakistan's military says it struck Indian Brahmos missile storage facility and airbases in Pathankot and Udhampur in India-administered Kashmir.
India-Pakistan conflict: What both sides are sayingIndia-Pakistan conflict: What both sides are saying
Authorities have said five civilians were killed in Indian shelling overnight in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.Authorities have said five civilians were killed in Indian shelling overnight in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
India compels X to block over 8,000 accounts amid soaring tensions with PakistanIndia compels X to block over 8,000 accounts amid soaring tensions with Pakistan
Massive India-Pakistan clash in skies involved 125 jets, largest dogfight since WW2Massive India-Pakistan clash in skies involved 125 jets, largest dogfight since WW2
Air engagement did not escalate into a full-scale cross-border war, with both sides reportedly remaining within their respective airspaces.Air engagement did not escalate into a full-scale cross-border war, with both sides reportedly remaining within their respective airspaces.
India’s lawfare in Kashmir mirrors Israel’s settler colonial playbook
By manipulating legal frameworks and weaponising bureaucratic language, India and Israel pursue parallel settler-colonial agendas, shielded from global accountability by economic power, political alliances, and strategic indifference.By manipulating legal frameworks and weaponising bureaucratic language, India and Israel pursue parallel settler-colonial agendas, shielded from global accountability by economic power, political alliances, and strategic indifference.
When war’s threat comes home to PakistanWhen war’s threat comes home to Pakistan
What it means to go from writing about conflict to living through it. An eyewitness account of fear and fury in Islamabad.What it means to go from writing about conflict to living through it. An eyewitness account of fear and fury in Islamabad.
India’s media wages a war of propaganda against PakistanIndia’s media wages a war of propaganda against Pakistan
As tensions between India and Pakistan mount, a parallel conflict is playing out online. Indian media has ramped up its disinformation efforts, seeking to shape international perception and undermine Pakistan’s credibility.As tensions between India and Pakistan mount, a parallel conflict is playing out online. Indian media has ramped up its disinformation efforts, seeking to shape international perception and undermine Pakistan’s credibility.