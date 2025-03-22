WORLD
2 min read
Voice of America journalists sue Trump administration over network shutdown
The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday, seeks reinstatement of more than 900 full-time employees and 550 contractors placed on indefinite leave.
Voice of America journalists sue Trump administration over network shutdown
The shutdown has left VOA’s homepage and streaming services inactive for over a week. / AP
March 22, 2025

Voice of America (VOA) journalists have sued the Donald Trump administration and senior adviser Kari Lake, saying the abrupt shutdown of the US-funded network violates the First Amendment and congressional authority, according to media reports.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday, seeks reinstatement of more than 900 full-time employees and 550 contractors placed on indefinite leave, according to National Public Radio (NPR).

Plaintiffs include former VOA White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara and Press Freedom Editor Jessica Jerreat. Kathryn Neeper, a senior official at the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), is also suing.

Lake, appointed by Trump to oversee USAGM, defended the move: "Waste, fraud, and abuse run rampant in this agency and American taxpayers shouldn’t have to fund it."

The shutdown has left VOA’s homepage and streaming services inactive for over a week.

David Seide, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, condemned the decision, saying: "Tragically, Kari Lake lives in the MAGA fantasy world, but she makes decisions that have real-world consequences for hundreds of journalists."

The lawsuit is backed by press advocacy groups and unions.

VOA, funded by Congress since World War II, reaches 100 countries in 63 languages.

The broader USAGM network includes Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, and the Open Technology Fund. Similar lawsuits have been filed this week.

For some plaintiffs, the shutdown has dire consequences.

Two foreign national VOA journalists face visa expirations on March 31. One, John Doe 3, risks imprisonment in a country that has labelled VOA a “subversive organisation."

Neither USAGM nor acting chief Victor Morales has responded to the allegations.

TRT Global - VOA staff placed on leave after Trump's funding cut order

TRT Global - All full-time staff at Voice of America (VOA), the largest US government-funded international broadcaster, were informed on Saturday that they had been placed on administrative leave.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us