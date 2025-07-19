WORLD
1 min read
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
In a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan warned Israel’s actions in Syria could harm regional peace and unity.
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Türkiye's Hakan Fidan underlines the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty. / Reuters
July 19, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on early Saturday to discuss tensions in southern Syria, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan stressed the urgent need to end the Syrian conflict and uphold the ceasefire agreement previously reached between the fighting parties.

He warned that Israel’s military operations on Syrian territory only deepen instability and threaten Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and regional peace.

Fidan underscored that Türkiye will not allow any terrorist groups to exploit the volatile conditions in southern Syria.

He also expressed Ankara’s support for Washington’s constructive role in Syria, offering to cooperate with the US and other partners to achieve lasting peace.

The foreign minister described the current moment as a vital opportunity to rebuild Syria and secure a future for its people.

The two officials also addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the fragile ceasefire negotiations underway.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and stressed the urgent need to deliver aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us