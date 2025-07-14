TÜRKİYE
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
The clashes between Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in Suwayda have resulted in over 30 deaths and nearly 100 injuries.
The ministry expressed deep concern and sorrow over the “bloody developments” that took place between “local armed groups and tribes” in Al-Maqous. / AA
July 14, 2025

Türkiye expressed hope that violence in southern Syria will be "swiftly" brought to an end via local-level dialogue by the government, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"We hope that the violent incidents occurring in southern Syria will be swiftly brought to an end through local-level dialogue by the Syrian government and that security will be established," spokesperson Oncu Keceli said in a statement on Monday.

The remarks came after armed clashes between armed Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in the southern Syrian governorate of Suwayda.

Syria's sovereignty and unity should be the priority in this process, said Keceli.

"Türkiye together with responsible stakeholders of the international community will continue to support efforts to strengthen stability and promote reconciliation in Syria," he added.

More than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured during clashes between armed Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in Suwayda, according to initial Interior Ministry reports.

The ministry expressed deep concern and sorrow over the “bloody developments” that took place between “local armed groups and tribes” in Al-Maqous, Suwayda, late Sunday.

“In this context, the Interior Ministry confirms that units of its forces, in coordination with the Defense Ministry, will intervene directly in the region to resolve the conflict, stop clashes, impose security, prosecute those responsible for the events, and refer them to the competent judiciary,” it added.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus

Israeli attack

Israeli warplanes carried out an air strike on the outskirts of the countryside of Suwayda city in southern Syria, Syrian media said.

The strike targeted the town of Al-Mazraa in the northwest of Suwayda, the state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV reported.

No details were yet available about casualties or damage.

Early Monday, Syrian security forces launched a security operation in Suwayda to restore order.

Local sources told Anadolu that the fighting began when rival armed groups seized vehicles from one another, prompting a rapid escalation into heavy exchanges involving medium and heavy weapons.

RelatedTRT Global - World Bank approves over $1 billion to rebuild key sectors in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon
SOURCE:AA
