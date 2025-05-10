TÜRKİYE
NATO foreign ministers to meet in Antalya, Türkiye on May 14–15
Alliance’s key priorities, preparations for leaders' summit in June among top issues at informal gathering.
Fidan is expected to stress the importance of reinforcing NATO's unity and deterrent capacity / AA
May 10, 2025

NATO foreign ministers will gather in Antalya, Türkiye on May 14–15 for an informal meeting (NATO iFMM) hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Representatives from all 32 NATO member states are expected to attend the meeting, which will provide a platform for additional consultations ahead of the NATO leaders’ summit set to be held in The Hague on June 24-25, diplomatic sources said on Saturday.

On the evening of May 14, the foreign ministers, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and other senior officials are scheduled to join a social event hosted by Fidan.

An informal session of the North Atlantic Council will take place on the morning of May 15, where the foreign ministers will exchange views on priority issues and potential decisions for the upcoming summit.

Efforts to revise burden-sharing within the alliance and shape the future of European security will be among the top issues.

Fidan is expected to stress the importance of reinforcing NATO's unity and deterrent capacity, warning against any erosion of its founding role in Euro-Atlantic security.

Need for solidarity in counterterrorism

He will also underscore Türkiye’s commitment to further increasing its defence investments and contributions to the alliance, highlighting that its defence spending already exceeds NATO’s 2 percent of GDP target.

Fidan is likely to call for the removal of all barriers to defence industry cooperation and stress the need for genuine solidarity in counterterrorism efforts, while reiterating support for peace and stability in adjacent regions and the Middle East.

On the margins of the gathering, Fidan is also set to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

A member of NATO for over 70 years, Türkiye plays a central role in the alliance’s defence posture.

The NATO Land Command (LANDCOM) is based in Türkiye, and the country hosts the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Headquarters in Istanbul.

Türkiye also ranks among the top contributors to NATO’s command and force structure, and consistently provides sustainable support to its missions and operations.

