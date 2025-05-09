INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
1 min read
Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes on Indian military sites
Pakistan's military says it struck Indian Brahmos missile storage facility and airbases in Pathankot and Udhampur in India-administered Kashmir.
Pakistan has launched its retaliatory attacks — dubbed "Bunyan-un-Marsoos" operation — against India after New Delhi fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan. / TRT World
May 9, 2025

Pakistan has launched retaliatory military action — Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos — against India, according to the country’s state broadcaster, amid soaring tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals.

"Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos begins," the Government of Pakistan said in an X post, announcing strikes on Indian military sites.

"Bunyan-un-Marsoos" translates to "solid structure" or "impenetrable wall."

Pakistan stated the strikes were in response to India's initial assault, which targeted their land, people, and sovereignty.

The Pakistani army said it destroyed a missile storage site in India's Beas region as part of the operation as well as two army bases. State broadcaster PTV also claimed that India's S-400 missile defence system was destroyed in an air strike.

"Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty, endanger civilians is unacceptable, Indian army will thwart enemy designs," Indian Army said in a statement, hours after Pakistani action.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us