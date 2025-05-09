Pakistan has launched retaliatory military action — Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos — against India, according to the country’s state broadcaster, amid soaring tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals.

"Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos begins," the Government of Pakistan said in an X post, announcing strikes on Indian military sites.

"Bunyan-un-Marsoos" translates to "solid structure" or "impenetrable wall."

Pakistan stated the strikes were in response to India's initial assault, which targeted their land, people, and sovereignty.

The Pakistani army said it destroyed a missile storage site in India's Beas region as part of the operation as well as two army bases. State broadcaster PTV also claimed that India's S-400 missile defence system was destroyed in an air strike.

"Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty, endanger civilians is unacceptable, Indian army will thwart enemy designs," Indian Army said in a statement, hours after Pakistani action.