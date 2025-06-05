TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish President marks Eid al Adha with message of solidarity for Gaza, other conflict zones
Erdogan affirms Türkiye’s commitment to halting the violence in Palestine and to ensure that the war between Russia and Ukraine ends with a just peace.
Erdogan expressed hope that the instability in regions affected by conflict, including Gaza, Sudan and Somalia would soon come to an end. / User Upload
2 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended Eid al Adha greetings to Muslims around the world, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and other communities affected by conflict.

"On behalf of my country and my nation, I respectfully greet our Palestinian brothers and sisters who are mounting a dignified resistance against all the barbarity of Israel and who are engaged in a heroic struggle in Gaza and the occupied territories," Erdogan said in his video message on Thursday.

He also paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in Gaza, saying: “I commemorate all our brothers and sisters in Gaza who have been martyred in these attacks with mercy, and I wish a swift recovery to those who have been wounded.”

Erdogan expressed hope that the instability in regions affected by conflict, including Gaza, Sudan and Somalia would soon come to an end.

"Historic step toward ending the bloody war”

He affirmed Türkiye’s commitment to halting the violence in Palestine, stating, “We are doing everything in our power to stop the genocide in Palestine and to ensure that the war between Russia and Ukraine ends with a just peace.”

Highlighting diplomatic efforts, Erdogan pointed to a recent meeting held in Istanbul on Monday, June 2, describing it as a "historic step toward ending the bloody war which has entered its fourth year."

Turning to neighbouring Syria, Erdogan said Türkiye welcomes the efforts of the country’s new administration and voiced support for Syria’s aspirations for national unity, territorial integrity, and long-term development.

“With the support of all our brotherly countries in the region, we believe that Syria will attain lasting peace and regain its former glory,” he said.

