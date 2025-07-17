WORLD
1 min read
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
A joint statement from eleven countries rejects foreign interference in Syria, backs the Sweida agreement and calls for protecting civilians, national unity.
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
They also strongly condemned repeated Israeli air strikes on Syrian territory. / AA
July 17, 2025

Türkiye and ten Arab nations have reaffirmed their support for Syria’s security, unity, stability and sovereignty, rejecting all forms of foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs and condemning repeated Israeli attacks, according to a joint statement published by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

The statement was issued by the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon and Egypt on Thursday.

The ministers stressed support for Syria's security, unity, stability and sovereignty and rejection of all foreign interference in its affairs.

It also welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement in the southern province of Sweida and called for its full implementation.

The joint statement described the deal as essential to preserving Syria’s unity, protecting civilians, and upholding the rule of law and state sovereignty.

It also voiced support for all efforts aimed at restoring security and state authority across Sweida and the entire country, while rejecting violence, sectarianism, incitement, and hate speech.

The ministers strongly condemned repeated Israeli air strikes on Syrian territory, denouncing them as blatant violations of international law and Syria’s sovereignty.

RelatedTRT Global - Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us