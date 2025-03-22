Bayraktar Kizilelma, Türkiye’s first unmanned combat aircraft developed by Baykar, completed an AB-Launched Maneuver System Identification Test, a crucial step in its testing schedule.

A statement from Baykar said the test program for Bayraktar Kizilelma continues as planned.

The test flight, conducted at the Akinci Flight Training and Test Center in Türkiye's western province of Tekirdag, saw the aircraft’s production prototype, designated PT3 with tail number TC-OZB3, execute complex manoeuvre identification activities with precision.

The company highlighted that insights gained from earlier prototypes have led to significant improvements in the aircraft’s production model, including structural enhancements and upgrades to its avionics architecture.

The aircraft also completed the flight using an afterburning engine alternative that was successfully integrated into the system.

Equipped with a powerful new engine, Bayraktar Kizilelma is expected to approach supersonic speeds while maintaining superior manoeuvrability at high velocities.

Additionally, its AESA radar will provide enhanced situational awareness, allowing it to undertake complex missions. - Ground-breaking achievement in aviation Baykar launched the Bayraktar Kizilelma project in 2021 using 100% private funding.

The aircraft rolled off the production line on November 14, 2022, and was transferred to the Akinci Flight Training and Test Center in Tekirdag's Corlu district.

After completing ground tests in record time, it performed its maiden flight on December 14, 2022, reaching the skies within one year of development.

Baykar, which has funded all its projects through private resources, has remained a leader in defence exports. Since the inception of its UAV R&D program in 2003, 83% of its revenue has come from exports.

In 2023, the company achieved $1.8 billion in export sales, ranking among Türkiye’s top 10 exporting firms across all industries.

As the world’s largest exporter of unmanned aerial vehicles, Baykar continued its global success in 2024, securing 90% of its revenue from international sales. It signed export agreements for the Bayraktar TB2 UAV with 34 countries and for the Bayraktar Akinci with 11 nations.