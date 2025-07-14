WAR ON GAZA
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Israeli military confirms another active-duty soldier has taken his own life, the third in 10 days, amid rising suicides in the Israeli army since the start of the Gaza genocide.
Israeli soliders stand next tanks parked near the Israel-Gaza border, on the Israeli side / Reuters
July 14, 2025

An Israeli soldier committed suicide at a military base in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights, marking the third such death among active-duty troops in the past 10 days, the army said.

A military statement on Monday confirmed the soldier was found lifeless but did not provide further details.

Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported that the soldier served in the Nahal Brigade and had participated in combat operations in besieged Gaza.

The army’s Military Police has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the death.

Last week, a reservist committed suicide and another soldier was found dead under similar conditions, prompting concern among lawmakers and mental health professionals.

"Three soldiers have taken their own lives in the past week. This is a suffocating reality," opposition leader Yair Lapid said on X.

More suicide cases

"At least 15 soldiers have died by suicide since the beginning of the year. This war is destroying lives."

Israeli media report a sharp rise in suicides among military personnel since the war on Gaza began in October 2023.

On July 6, a reserve soldier took his life in a forest near Safed in northern Israel, reportedly due to psychological trauma from combat.

According to Israel Hayom, 21 soldiers have died by suicide in 2024.

Haaretz earlier reported that 42 soldiers had ended their lives since the start of the Gaza offensive.

Israel’s carnage in Gaza

Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

Palestinians have recorded killings of more than 58,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Washington allocates $3.8 billion in annual military funding to its long-standing ally Israel.

Since October 2023, the US has spent more than $22 billion supporting Israel's genocide in Gaza and wars in neighbouring countries.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Separately, Israel is facing a genocide case brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
