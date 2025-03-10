BIZTECH

'Massive cyberattack' causes X outage globally
Downdetector reported over 40,000 complaints, with major disruptions along the US coasts.
'Massive cyberattack' causes X outage globally
“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources," Musk claimed in a post / AP
March 10, 2025

Hours after a series of outages that left X unavailable to thousands of users, Elon Musk claimed that the social media platform was being targeted in a “massive cyberattack.”

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources," Musk claimed in a post on Monday.

"Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …”

Complaints about outages spiked on Monday at 6 am Eastern and again at 10 am, with more than 40,000 users reporting no access to the platform, according to the tracking website Downdetector.com.

A sustained outage that lasted at least an hour began at noon, with the heaviest disruptions occurring along the United States coasts.

Downdetector.com said that 56 percent of problems were reported for the X app, while 33 percent were reported for the website.

In March 2023, the social media platform then known as Twitter experienced glitches for over an hour as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others.

