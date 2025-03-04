TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye, UK discuss unconditional removal of Syria sanctions
Discussions focus on Syria's security, humanitarian, and economic challenges, emphasising the need for a comprehensive approach to resolving the crisis, including efforts towards national reconciliation.
Türkiye, UK discuss unconditional removal of Syria sanctions
Türkiye and the UK agreed to continue consultations on Syria and other regional issues.
March 4, 2025

Türkiye and the UK discussed the unconditional removal of sanctions on Syria, particularly to restore financial flows, during diplomatic talks in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Monday’s meeting was led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and the UK's Hamish Falconer, minister of state for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The discussions covered Syria and other regional issues. Yilmaz shared Türkiye’s assessments of Syria's security, humanitarian, and economic conditions, underscoring the need for a comprehensive approach to the crisis.

He emphasised the importance of supporting national reconciliation efforts to restore central governance and reiterated that separatist movements have no place in this process.

Yilmaz also addressed Syria’s reconstruction and economic development. “The issue of lifting sanctions unconditionally and completely — particularly to enable financial flows into the country — was brought up,” the sources said.

Türkiye and the UK agreed to continue consultations on Syria and other regional issues.

The meeting came in the wake of the fall of the Baathist Bashar al Assad regime in December, with Syria now under a transitional government led by Ahmed Alsharaa.

TRT Global - EU lifts key economic sanctions on Syria for post-Assad recovery

TRT Global - It has suspended sectoral sanctions on Syria, allowing financial transactions and easing restrictions on key economic sectors to support the country's reconstruction.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us