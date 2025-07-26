WORLD
Turkish FM meets with Balkan counterparts in Istanbul
Hakan Fidan receives his Bosnian, Serbian, North Macedonia, and Montenegrin counterparts, says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is pictured with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic in Istanbul during the Balkan Peace Forum. / Anadolu Agency
July 26, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate meetings with his counterparts from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro in Istanbul as part of the Balkan Peace Platform Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Hakan Fidan on Saturday met with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Elmedin Konakovic, Serbia’s Marko Duric, North Macedonia's Timco Mucunski, and Montenegro’s Ervin Ibrahimovic, according to a statement on the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s official account on X.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the inaugural session of the Balkan Peace Platform, which was launched in Istanbul under Türkiye’s initiative with the participation of several Balkan countries.

The platform aims to strengthen dialogue, mutual trust, and co-operation among regional nations while seeking lasting solutions to common regional challenges.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
